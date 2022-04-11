Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,736 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Global Payments worth $155,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.36. 5,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

