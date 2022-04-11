Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $10.97

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.97.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock remained flat at $$8.81 on Friday. 92,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,272. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

