The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $102.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,102. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.