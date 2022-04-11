Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $37.38

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 14,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after acquiring an additional 788,938 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
