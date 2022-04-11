Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $37.38

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 14,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after acquiring an additional 788,938 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

