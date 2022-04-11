CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.49. CommScope shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 30,631 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get CommScope alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.