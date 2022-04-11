DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 251.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,336 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 197,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.29. 171,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,681. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

