DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,648 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.18. 7,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $577.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

