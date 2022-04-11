Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,678 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avantor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,407. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

