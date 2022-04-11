DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Dover worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

DOV traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

