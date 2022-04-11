American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,063. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $259.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

