Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $32.24

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $30.69. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 4,430 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.