Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.18. Bird Global shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 913 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

