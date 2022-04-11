Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.80. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 317 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

