Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $26.93

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $26.04. Clear Secure shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 1,865 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $2,355,728.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,273,085 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,921.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,265,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

