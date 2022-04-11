Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Trex worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,350. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

