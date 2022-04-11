Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.74. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 38,367 shares changing hands.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

