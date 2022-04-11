Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07412148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,912.89 or 0.99921017 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

