Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,099. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

