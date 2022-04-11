Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 2nd

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

