DeHive Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128,170.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $163,181.99 and $128,170.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07412148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,912.89 or 0.99921017 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

