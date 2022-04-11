Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 39,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,448. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

