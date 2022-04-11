Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price at $2,691.67

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ADYEY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. Adyen has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

