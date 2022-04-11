Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT at $176.75

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($184.62) to €184.00 ($202.20) in a report on Friday. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

WKCMF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

