Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $109.38 Average PT from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

