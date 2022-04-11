DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $403.80. 6,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,434. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

