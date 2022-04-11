Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.29% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.