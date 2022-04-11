DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.53% of Novanta worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.73. 568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,271. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

