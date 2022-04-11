ByteNext Achieves Market Cap of $598,830.54 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $598,830.54 and $7,932.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.22 or 0.07410266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.91 or 1.00164660 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

