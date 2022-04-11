Phoneum Market Capitalization Hits $67,841.51 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $67,841.51 and approximately $124.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00103983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,459,802,752 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

