System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $23.28

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.77. System1 shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 31,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.