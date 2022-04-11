DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $39.87 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Packaging Co. of America worth $39,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.