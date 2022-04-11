DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 126,167 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.00. 62,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $222.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

