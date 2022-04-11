DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.52% of Ambarella worth $38,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.62. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

