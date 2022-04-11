Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $203,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.80. 4,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

