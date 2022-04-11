Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JPT opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

