The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

NYSE HD opened at $309.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

