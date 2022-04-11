TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Up to $49.56

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $51.46. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 14,129 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

