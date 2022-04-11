Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.06. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 77,948 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

