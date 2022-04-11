Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.33. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 17,352 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

