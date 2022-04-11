Oddz Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $408,853.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.22 or 0.07410266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.91 or 1.00164660 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

