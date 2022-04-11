Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $7.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have commented on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

