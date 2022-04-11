Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.58 and last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 19542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

