Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $52.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 24,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

