National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $56.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

National Vision stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

