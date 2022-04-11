DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,535 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of Waters worth $53,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.74. 2,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,254. Waters Co. has a one year low of $295.70 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.