DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $49.83 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $49,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.27. 16,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,893. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.