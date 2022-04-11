Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$103.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$115.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.35.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting C$97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,821. The firm has a market cap of C$176.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$102.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$80.68 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.