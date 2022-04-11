Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.24. Medpace posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,876. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.79. Medpace has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

