Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 29th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$45.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. Empire has a 12 month low of C$36.20 and a 12 month high of C$45.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

