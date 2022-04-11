AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AMETEK worth $92,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,265. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.